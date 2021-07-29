TfL’s Lane Rental scheme discourages utility companies from digging up the busiest sections of London’s roads at the busiest times

Since 2012 more than £25m in Lane Rental funding has been allocated to 79 schemes that aim to improve how roadworks are carried out.

Projects that have benefitted from Lane Rental funding include: using new technology to repair water leaks more efficiently, artificial intelligence to detect disruption and trials of recycled tarmac and robotic technology

Innovative approach to pipe replacement allowed Thames Water to make only four excavations on Seven Sisters Road, rather than disruptively digging up the length of the road

Transport for London’s (TfL’s) pioneering Lane Rental scheme has supported 79 projects that aim to improve how roadworks are carried out, making a real difference to the disruption caused to the capital’s road network.

Repairs and maintenance on underground pipes can have a significant impact on the road network leading to road closures and congestion.

TfL has recently modernised its Lane Rental scheme, which aims to reduce this disruption by charging utility companies a daily fee for digging up the busiest sections of London’s roads and pavements at the busiest times. The funding is then available to help find new ways of making London’s roads more efficient by reducing delays caused by utility works and other road works. TfL extended the scheme in May to charge for roadworks on 20 of the capital’s footways, charging £350 per day for works that have an impact on the busiest areas of pavement in the capital, to minimise disruption to people walking. This, alongside initiatives like the Mayor’s Infrastructure Coordination Service, are delivering on the Mayor’s commitment to reduce road network disruption.

The scheme recently part funded a project with Thames Water to trial innovative new Die Draw technology on Seven Sisters Road as an alternative method to replacing the road’s water main. The technology uses a special thermoplastic material to create a new lining within an existing pipe that has leaks. This method significantly reduces the number of holes that need to be dug on a road to reach the water main, further decreasing traffic and pedestrian disruption. On Seven Sisters Road, over 500m of pipework has been replaced using a small number of excavations, causing less traffic disruption than a full pipe replacement.

Other projects to receive funding from Lane Rental include:

The creation of an augmented reality mapping application to display underground abandoned mains and spare infrastructure, so that they can be used by the industry to avoid digging up the road when laying new apparatus

The development of an AI-powered disruption-detection engine that proactively spots and identifies issues by sifting through social media posts generated about traffic in London

The testing of a multi-sensor inspection survey robot for use on large sewers to determine levels of deformation, corrosion and sediment build-up without excavation

Trialling the use of tarmac that uses recycled plastic pellets to strengthen road surfaces and increase longevity

Glynn Barton, TfL’s Director of Network Management, said:

‘London’s road network plays an absolutely vital role in keeping the capital moving and we’re working closely with utility companies to see how we can reduce the impact of roadworks. The use of innovative new technology could make a real difference in reducing delays on our roads, cutting congestion and the pollution it can cause. We’ll carry on working closely with the industry to ensure an even cleaner and more sustainable road network can continue to play a role in the capital’s recovery from the pandemic.’

Steve Spencer, Thames Water Operations Director, said:

‘Reducing leakage is one of our most important priorities but sometimes this means fixing pipes on busy roads in the capital and we recognise this can be disruptive to our customers and road users. By investing in new technology to replace these pipes, some of which are from the Victorian and Edwardian eras, we can help reduce the impact of our roadworks and ensure we protect London’s water supply for future generations.’

Since Lane Rental was introduced in 2012, there has been a 31 per cent increase in companies working at the same site, at the same time, and a 30 per cent rise in planned utility works at night.

More than £25m in Lane Rental funding has been allocated to 79 schemes that aim to improve how roadworks are carried out. Thames Water has received £1.8m of the share to deliver 15 projects, including a £350,000 contribution towards strengthening the King’s Scholars Pond trunk sewer by inserting an innovative new lining in the 170-year-old structure that runs beneath the Marylebone Road and Baker Street junction. Last year, SGN gas distribution company was presented with an award for ‘Best use of Lane Rental Funding to Deliver Innovation’ at TfL’s Roadworks Charter award ceremony. They have received £1.6m to deliver seven highly innovative projects, including £135,000 for a device that removes the need for hand digging in the vicinity of live utility services. Another gas operator, Cadent, has benefited from £762,000 of funding for 10 projects, including £70,000 for trialling an environmentally friendly digitised information board that provides the travelling public with real-time updates on how works are progressing.

The Lane Rental scheme is one of the many ways TfL is working to deliver the Mayor’s Vision Zero goal of eliminating death and serious injury on the transport network, by incentivising companies to commit to and demonstrate the very highest safety standards when carrying out roadworks.

More information about the Lane Rental scheme and the funded projects which help make London’s road network more efficient is available on tfl.gov.uk/lanerental

About Seven Sisters Road project

The work on Seven Sisters Road is part of the first phase of an £18 million investment to protect and improve the water network in the area

Thames Water’s work on the Seven Sisters Road project has so far replaced over 500m of pipework and repaired 19 minor leaks, strengthening the existing pipework on Seven Sisters Road up to the junction of Blackstock Road

The innovative pipe relining technique significantly reduces the number of holes that need to be dug on a road to reach the water main, further decreasing traffic and pedestrian disruption and causing less traffic delays compared to a full pipe replacement

About Die Draw technology

Die Draw technology uses a special thermoplastic material to make a new lining for mains that have leaks

This lining becomes smaller when it is stretched through a die under tension

After being stretched through the die, the lining can be pulled through the water main and will expand once tension on the lining has been released, fitting the shape of the existing main