After a very difficult year the KOPA League was able to go non virtual and hold their Annual General meeting on Monday 26th July 2021 at the Cypriot Community Centre in Wood Green.

It was held in good spirit with a good turnout.

The Chairman Kypros Kyprianou opened the meeting with Mario Michael acting secretary. Kypros spoke about the difficulties that they have incurred during the pandemic and he thanked the clubs and committee for their support and congratulated them on their good work and keeping the league in good stead.

Members of the committee were then given the opportunity to speak Jack Markou gave details on the finances of the League, and the registrations of the League,

Andreas Anastasiou spoke about the quality of the referees and the coming fixtures and that the season will start 12th September 2021 and end 31st May 2022.,

Chris Athanasi spoke about the disciplinary of the league.

And lastly Tony Antoniou spoke about the health and safety of the League which has been very important the last year so that the clubs could fulfil their fixtures through the Covid19 pandemic.

The League also made an appeal to new clubs to join the League.

The committee is Chair Kypros Kyprianou, interim General Secretary Mario Michael, members of the committee who were present that will continue are Jack Markou, Tony Antoniou, Andreas Anastasiou, Chris Athanasi, George Constantinou and two new members Ilker Salih, Dimitri Ioannou,

After the AGM food and refreshments were served and open and social discussion took place.