Enfield’s COVID marshals have paid more than 44,500 visits to businesses since December 2020 in an effort to remind people about staying safe while out and about.

In addition, they have spoken to or dispersed almost 4,900 groups on high streets and carried out more than 2,100 patrols in parks.

Enfield’s 30 marshals provide pro-active patrols on high streets, town centres and in parks. Their role has become increasingly important as new variants of COVID-19 have emerged, making reminders of “hands, face, space” even more critical.

Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Regulatory Services, Cllr George Savva, said: “While Enfield has been magnificent in responding to the vaccination programme, we still need to exercise caution which is why the COVID marshals are such an important presence on our high streets, in town centres and around other ‘hotspots’ such as parks. Their main aim is to help people feel safe and confident. Covid marshals can also help businesses with questions on things such as compliant outdoor seating, displaying QR codes for NHS test and trace and managing social distancing. As a Council we are committed to making sure people feel safe to go out and to support our local high streets. But we have to also remain mindful of public health risks while they are still present.”

Although restrictions are expected to ease further by 19 July, there are still measures in place to keep people safe and healthy. These include wearing a face covering inside buildings such as shops, social distancing and limiting group sizes. Businesses have even more rules to think about – all in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

COVID marshals were re-introduced in December 2020 when cases of coronavirus were increasing rapidly in Enfield and London. The marshals patrol in pairs every day of the week, including bank holidays. They provide basic advice to businesses and members of the public and their regular presence helps to ensure that businesses remain compliant. In addition, they liaise with the Police, Environmental Health and Trading Standards teams, providing information and helping with enforcement if necessary.

Enfield’s marshals have also had to react to unexpected situations beyond the call of duty. They have called ambulances for collapsed shoppers three times, assisted with a lost child in Broomfield Park and given first aid and called an ambulance for a knocked down pedestrian in Forty Hall.

Information including the latest COVID-19 guidance, details on getting tested and vaccination advice can be found on the Council’s dedicated coronavirus web pages. Go to www.enfield.gov.uk/covid19 . Employers and business owners should visit www.enfield.gov.uk/covid19businesses .

Anyone aged 18 or over can now get a COVID-19 vaccination. This can be booked easily online at https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/