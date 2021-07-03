Singer Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber are rounding up their tour of Europe with a vacation on the Greek island of Milos.

Justin gave fans an intimate look at their summer getaway by sharing memories on Instagram, showing the happy couple, who wed in 2018, holding hands at sunset, relaxing on a boat at sea and enjoying some herb-topped cheese and bread.

This is not the first time Justin has visited Greece. In 2015, he chose the scenic island of Santorini to shoot the video clip for his single Company and record his album Purpose.

Whilst the pop star tried to keep his visit to Milos low-key, he was spotted taking photos with fans.