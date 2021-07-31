Jennifer Lopez has finally confirmed that she’s back with her old boyfriend, actor Ben Affleck.

The singer and actress posted photos from her birthday in St Tropez on Saturday, including one of her kissing Ben, though she did not tag him in the post.

“5 2 … what it do …” she captioned the Instagram pics.

The couple, who first dated 19 years ago and were famously known as Bennifer, were also spotted by paparazzi on their luxury mega-yacht, with Jennifer in a colourful dress and heels, while Ben opted for a pair of chinos and a T-shirt.

Jennifer and Ben sparked speculation in May after reports they had cosied-up again were splashed on tabloids, accompanied by photographs of the actor leaving JLo’s house.

The pair had first met on the set of the rom-com Gigli, where they played criminals stuck on a job together and struck up a real-life friendship. Not wanting to hide their relationship, Ben famously appeared getting close to the singer on a yacht in her 2002 music video for Jenny From The Block.

The two nearly got married and split in 2004 after being together for over a year.

Their rekindled romance comes hot off the heels of Jennifer’s split from former major league baseball star Alex Rodriguez earlier in the year, who she was engaged to.

Ben was previously married to actress Jennifer Garner. The couple, who had three children together, split in 2015 and officially divorced in 2017.