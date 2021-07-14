Islington Council supports UK first as bereaved families feature in hard-hitting new film for schools on the consequences of knife crime

A hard-hitting educational film that lays bare the consequences of knife crime and its effects on victims’ families has been rolled out to Islington secondary schools in a UK first.

The innovative film, instigated by Islington parents’ support group Love and Loss, features frank and raw interviews with the parents and siblings of young people who lost their lives to knife crime in Islington and neighbouring boroughs, talking about the lasting and often devastating impact it has had on them and their loved ones.

Called simply The Impact Of Knife Crime, it delivers a powerful message to young people not to carry knives – and the potential consequences for them and their families if they do.

The film was made by Islington Council’s Youth Offending Service and the Love and Loss group, which provides peer support to families who have experienced the tragic murder of a child or young person in their family.

The group hope that their powerful testimony – and the underlying message not to pick up a knife – will soon be seen by young people and teenagers in supportive settings such as schools and youth work centres across the country.

Jennie Appleton is one of the parents in the film – the first time that victims’ families have led and featured in such a project. Her son Stefan was attacked and killed in an Islington park in June 2015.

She said: “All of us at Love and Loss have lived through the pain and trauma of losing a child or sibling to knife crime.

“We are absolutely determined to do everything we can to stop any more children or young people dying like this, leaving such a hole in another family’s life – and to stop others from ever thinking to pick up a knife in the first place.

“We need to educate young people to make safer choices, and we want the film and our message to be seen as widely as possible and have the issues discussed by young people in a supportive environment.

“Stefan had a future; he was a good boy, so loving and generous. His death has just broken our family, and any young person thinking of carrying a knife needs to think about how their family will feel if they end up dying, or behind bars.”

Cllr Michelline Safi Ngongo, Islington Council’s Executive Member for Children, Young People and Families, said: “This is a deeply affecting film. These 11 families have shown immense courage to go on camera and revisit the most upsetting times of their lives, and share their grief openly to help educate others, so no more parents have to go through what they did.

“These voices of experience convey the very real cost and consequences of knife crime in a way no others can. They should be applauded for finding a new and innovative way to reach the right audience with the right message – and it supports our ambition to make Islington a place where everyone can feel safe.

“We are proud to have helped turn this project into reality. It allows young people to reflect constructively with their friends on the film’s messages, and discuss the issues of knife crime and carrying knives in a supportive environment, with professionals on hand to help and answer any questions.

“The film and the professional support offered with it is a great example of innovative prevention and early intervention work that’s so important in reducing violent crime and stopping people becoming victims in the first place.”

Jo Dibb, Executive Head at Islington Futures Federation of Community Schools, said: “Secondary schools in Islington have been very supportive of this initiative and I’m pleased that they are playing their part in helping get the message across about the worst consequences of carrying knives.

“It’s important to do that in safe and supportive spaces that allow our young people to ask questions, debate the issues and get support in confidence if they need to.”

In Islington the film of 11 family members – mothers, fathers, cousins and siblings – is being shown as part of youth safety work in schools, pupil referral units and youth work settings.

It is appropriate for secondary schools and recommended to be shown as part of a structured one-to-one or group work session that allows time for young people to discuss and reflect on what they have seen with their teachers, youth workers, social workers or youth offending service workers.

It has been endorsed by the London Violence Reduction Unit, who part-funded the project, as well as the Youth Justice Board and the Metropolitan Police, and supported by the Ben Kinsella Trust, who have also helped ensure the film is seen by relevant audiences.

The project is also a key element of the council’s five-year Youth Safety Strategy, published last November, which focuses on prevention and early intervention work, as well as targeted support for vulnerable young adults, among other important measures aimed to protect children and young people. The timing of the release of the film is significant as London has already seem more than 20 teenagers killed through serious youth violence this year – one of the highest levels on record



Previews of the film are available at

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ssI0v7FiWmA One minute and 30 secs

and

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zHQ6nBnxCDA 3 minutes