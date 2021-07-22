Islington Council is giving an extra council tax rebate to more than 19,000 households to help support residents through the economic crisis caused by Covid-19.

The council has decided to give the extra rebate to provide additional financial support in these very difficult times.

Thousands of working-age households, who already receive assistance with council tax through Islington Council’s local council tax support scheme, will see up to another £150 cut from their bill.

The rebate through Islington’s Local Council Tax Support Hardship Scheme 2021-22 will reduce this year’s bill to zero for some households. All working age recipients of local council tax support during 2021-22 are eligible, and are being sent letters with more information.

Cllr Satnam Gill, Islington Council’s Executive Member for Finance and Performance, said: “We’re determined to make Islington fairer and we know very well the devastating impact Covid-19 has had on many of our residents, in terms of jobs, lost earnings and extra costs.

“To help households in our borough hit hard because of the economic crisis caused by Covid-19, we are giving an extra council tax rebate of up to £150 to thousands of homes with working-age residents.

“This means more than 19,000 homes will see lower council tax bills, or no bill, in 2021. This is part of our commitment to rebuilding a fairer Islington as we emerge from the pandemic.”

The 2021-22 scheme is funded by Islington Council, and is estimated to cost about £2.2 million; this will rise if more households become eligible to claim the rebate during 2021-22.

It follows a similar scheme in 2020-21, which was funded with a Government grant.