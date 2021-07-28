Police are investigating following the death of a man at a residential address in Enfield.
Officers responded to calls of concern to a residential address on Stanley Road, Enfield at approximately 16:00hrs on Tuesday, 27 July.
A man, believed to be in his 40s, was found deceased.
We are working to identify the deceased and inform the next of kin.
A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.
A woman has been arrested and a crime scene is now in place.
The man and woman were believed to have been known to each other.
Officers from Specialist Crime have been informed and enquiries continue.