Cyprus Interior Minister Nicos Nouris has briefed his European counterparts on the increased problem of migration flows in the Republic of Cyprus.



According to PIO, during his visit to Slovenia for the Informal Council Meeting on Justice and Home Affairs, Nouris held a series of bilateral meetings.



Specifically, the Minister held a meeting with his Swiss counterpart Karin Keller Suffer. Nouris told Suffer that due to the emergency situation in Cyprus, there is an urgent need to improve infrastructure as well as the technological equipment of the Asylum Service. Suffer expressed the will to support Cyprus by providing financial assistance amounting to 9.3 million euros, which can be used for new offices of the Asylum Service and the creation of a reception center for vulnerable asylum seekers.

Nouris also met with the German Deputy Minister of Interior Stephan Mayer, who said that he shares the problems and pressures that Cyprus is facing and as a sign of solidarity, Germany is ready to contribute to the returns of migrants to their countries with chartered flights from Germany.



Finally, the Minister had separate meetings with both the Minister of the Interior of Slovenia Aleš Hojs and the Greek Minister of Immigration Notis Mitarakis with whom he discussed the prospects of the new Pact on Asylum and Immigration.