In The Heights is the film adaptation of a Broadway musical about gentrification and race in New York. The creator of Hamilton and the director of Crazy Rich Asians invite you to the event of the summer, where the streets are made of music and little dreams become big!

The film, which has a cast entirely made up of Latino performers, lights up on Washington Heights in the Big Apple, home to a vibrant Latino community. At the centre of it all is Usnavi, played by Anthony Ramos, who saves every penny from his daily grind and dreams of ditching his bodega (corner shop) and flying back to the Dominican Republic.

Other neighbourhood residents trying to get through their lives include the gossip girls from the salon, Usnavi’s cousin Sonny dealing with his immigration status, Abuela Claudia who just wants to look after the block, and Vanessa and Nina who both have to deal with racism at some point in the film.

But amid the political and emotional messaging, and the struggles in the community – the film is bursting full of singing, rapping and dancing.

The musical is packed with big ensemble numbers, exciting dance breaks and impressive visuals – something which is sure to make it one of the summer’s biggest films.

In The Heights is out in cinemas across the UK.