Detectives have released ten images of people sought in connection with violence and disorder at the Euro 2020 final.

Following the match on Sunday, 11 July, officers began the painstaking process of reviewing hundreds of hours of CCTV and body worn video content from Wembley Stadium and other key locations.

The meticulous investigation will continue to identify further people of interest or indeed other offences which may have occurred.

Detective Sergeant Matt Simpson, from the Met’s Public Order Crime Team, said: “Following the scenes of disorder both at Wembley Stadium and in central London, we made a commitment that those responsible would face consequences.

“Today’s action is being taken to help identify those who we think have questions to answer. If you know who they are, we urge you to get in touch as soon as possible.

“This investigation is in its very early stages and I am in no doubt that further appeals and arrests will follow.

“We also continue to support police action across the UK to identify those responsible for the racist and offensive comments posted on social media.”

Anyone who can identify the people in the images being released is urged to call 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting 7858/16JUL and providing the reference number on the relevant image.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.