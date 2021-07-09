Do you recognise this man?

Detectives investigating a religiously aggravated public order offence on the London Underground are today releasing this image in connection.

At just before 12.30am on Sunday 4 July, the victim was on the escalator at Oxford Circus Underground station leading to the Victoria line when a man looked at him and made an anti-Semitic remark.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 90 of 04/07/21.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.