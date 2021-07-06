Do you recognise this man?

Detectives investigating an incident at Oxford Circus Underground station where two women were sexually assaulted are today releasing this image in connection.

At around 11pm on Friday 4 June the two victims were approached by a man while travelling down an escalator. The man sexually assaulted both women and continued to follow them on to a train.

He sat next to them on the train and made sexual remarks throughout the journey, until he got off the train at Edgware Road station.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2100040171 of 4/6/21.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.