Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to a house fire on Moselle Avenue in Wood Green.

The first floor of a mid-terrace house was destroyed by fire. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade’s Fire Investigators believe the fire was accidental and caused by the unsafe disposal of smoking materials.

Station Commander Jon Singleton, who was at the scene, said: “On arrival, crews faced a well-developed fire on the first floor and worked quickly to bring the fire under control.

“Fires caused by smoking materials including cigarettes, roll-ups, cigars and pipes, result in more deaths than any other type of fire. Stub cigarettes out properly and always dispose of them carefully.

“Make sure smoking materials are cold before emptying ashtrays. Preferably wet stubs before throwing them into a bin.”

The Brigade was called at 2116 and the fire was under control by 2237. Fire crews from Tottenham, Hornsey, Finchley, Euston and Hendon fire stations attended the scene.

Safety advice for smokers:

It’s safer to smoke outside, but make sure cigarettes are put right out and disposed of properly.

Never smoke in bed, and avoid smoking on arm chairs and sofas – especially if you think you might fall asleep.

Take extra care when you’re tired, taking prescription drugs or if you’ve been drinking alcohol.

Use proper ashtrays, which can’t tip over and stub cigarettes out properly.