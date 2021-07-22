Barnet Council is calling on the public to nominate local people who they feel should be recognised for their positive impact on the community.

Town Centre Heroes

The Town Centre Heroes initiative is part of the Discover Barnet External link campaign and aims to celebrate the people behind Barnet’s town centres that have gone above and beyond to support their community. We want to honour the everyday heroes who make a difference in our borough.

Know someone who deserves to be celebrated, someone who has dedicated themselves to making a difference to you, or to others, particularly over this past difficult year?

If the answer is ‘Yes!’, and this person is happy to be celebrated publicly, please nominate them for inclusion in our forthcoming exhibition of Barnet Town Centre Heroes. Currently, nominations are open for Barnet’s main town centres – Burnt Oak, Edgware, Cricklewood, Finchley Central, North Finchley, Golders Green and Chipping Barnet. You can submit your nomination at: https://engage.barnet.gov.uk/towncentreheroes External link. The deadline for submission is Friday 6 August 2021.

The nominations will be reviewed by a panel and the selected Town Heroes will be celebrated in an exhibition that will be hosted in September across the borough’s town centres. The exhibition will also be accessible online.