A proposal to purchase land next to the existing Waterdale Waste Transfer site on St Albans Road, Watford will be presented to the Resources and Performance Panel on 5 July 2021. This is the potential first step to improving Hertfordshire’s ability to sustainably manage its waste now and into the future.

Waterdale is an important facility handling around 60 percent of Hertfordshire’s residual waste and in 2019/20 alone it received nearly 160,000 tonnes of rubbish and recycling. That is roughly equivalent in volume to covering 51 football pitches, one for every game in the Euro 2020 tournament, four meters deep in waste.

The benefits of the proposal include a reduction in traffic queues using the transfer station and adjacent recycling centre leading to less congestion and better air quality. Improved flexibility in handling the waste would lead to less rubbish sent to landfill and improved capacity would allow for the expected increase in rubbish and recycling as the number of households in the county increases.

Councillor Bob Deering, Executive Member for Resources and Performance said:

“I support this proposal and believe it’s important we plan for managing the county’s waste in the most sustainable way. Capital expenditure schemes like this represent not only a once in a lifetime opportunity to provide necessary operational improvements but will pay dividends for current and future generations by helping deliver on our aims of a greener and more sustainable Hertfordshire.”

If the Panel agrees the proposal, then a decision will be taken at Cabinet and Full Council in the next few weeks. At that point detailed design work would start looking at how best to make the most of the new land before a planning application is submitted in 2022.

Residents were invited to watch the Panel meeting which was held at 10am on 5 July www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/watchmeetings