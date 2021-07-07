Are you looking to make some new weight loss and wellness goals this summer? We are very excited to announce that we have teamed up with WW (the new Weight Watchers) to help you take charge of your own weight-loss goals and make healthy changes.

WW has been working with us, the NHS and health professionals since 2016, helping residents right across the county succeed in losing weight, following a referral from their GP or health care professional. However residents who meet the eligibility criteria are now able to get in touch with WW directly, to refer themselves for the full 12-week weight management programme for free.

This means you can start achieving your weight loss goals immediately, as you will no longer have to wait for an official referral. According to the expert team at WW, losing 5% of your body weight is a realistic goal to aim for in your 12 week course.

The three-month programme includes the opportunity to attend local weekly workshops as well as full access to all WW digital support, which includes 24/7 online chat, friendly community groups to get involved with and over 1,000 recipes to choose from.

In addition to losing weight, the WW programme prides itself on offering expert guidance and a support network which empowers members to get healthier and live happier lives.

Find out if you are eligible and how to sign up at www.ww.com/uk/hertfordshire