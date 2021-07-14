Haringey children, young people and families affected by drug and alcohol misuse will continue to have access to specialist, targeted support and treatment services locally.

Haringey Council’s Cabinet approved a partnership with Humankind to deliver alcohol and drug misuse assistance to families for four years from December 2021, with the option to extend for a further three years.

The decision will ensure that specialist support is available locally to any child or young person who develops a substance misuse issue. It will also assist in instances where parents are misusing, in recognition of the serious long-term effects that parental substance misuse can have on children’s mental and physical wellbeing.

The new service offer will include substance misuse training for people working with children and families, support to schools, children’s centres and other early help settings as well as evidence-based treatment and recovery interventions.

The service also forms part of the council’s ‘Youth at Risk’ strategy, reaching out to children, young people and their parents where there is high risk of substance misuse. It also aligns with Haringey’s Borough Plan objectives of helping children to be happy and healthy and ensuring that every local young person has a pathway to future success, regardless of their background or circumstances.

Cabinet Member for Early Years, Children and Families, Cllr Zena Brabazon, said: “Providing Haringey’s young people with the best possible start in life is a top priority for this council, as is breaking down barriers that might inhibit a child’s potential or future success.

“This three-year programme, which supports families where there is substance misuse, will ensure that families will get the help they need at the time they need it. Public health will be leading this working with children’s services and our schools.”