Greek pop star sensation and Eurovision 2005 winner Helena Paparizou has been chosen by Spotify as Greek Ambassador for its #SpotifyEQUAL campaign.

“Hey guys! I’m super excited to be chosen as the ambassador of #SpotifyEQUAL. I hope with our music we can inspire women everywhere to raise their voices and be heard!” the singer posted on her social media accounts.

Paparizou joins Cypriot Eurovision 2021 singer Elena Tsagrinou who was named Spotify ambassador for Cyprus in June in their global campaign, and appeared on a billboard in Times Square, New York.

The campaign involves 35 artists from 50 countries and their songs are included in the global playlist “Equal Global” on Spotify.