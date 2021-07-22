The Greek Health Ministry submitted an amendment to Parliament on Wednesday according to which healthcare professionals will remain on unpaid leave during which they will also lose their social security if they do not get vaccinated against Covid-19. The mandatory inoculation concerns medical, paramedical, nursing, administrative and support staff in hospitals, as well as private, public and municipal care facilities for the elderly and people with disabilities.

The unpaid leave will last, according to the government, “as long as the pandemic lasts.” The legislation will take effect as of August 16 for workers at nursing homes and from September 1 for healthcare staff.

To fill in the gaps left behind when staff goes on unpaid leave, the Health ministry will be able to hire healthcare professionals with three-month contracts.

More than 90% of doctors compared to just 73% of nurses have so far been vaccinated