Following the success of the last ‘Super Sunday’ mass vaccination event at Tottenham Hotspur stadium in June, where over 4,200 people got their COVID-19 jab, another pop-up clinic is scheduled for next weekend.

Haringey Council is working in partnership with the NHS and Tottenham Hotspur FC, to host the vaccine clinic, which will see 3000-5000 Pfizer jabs administered at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium to anyone over the age of 18 on Sunday 18 July, between 10am-6pm.

With rates of COVID-19 continuing to rise in Haringey and across London, due to the Delta variant, and all remaining COVID-19 restrictions set to lift the following Monday (19 July), the ‘Super Sunday’ event is the perfect opportunity for residents to get the jab and help keep everyone safe.

Dr Will Maimaris, Director of Public Health at Haringey Council said: “With the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions impending, it is so important that everyone over 18 gets vaccinated as soon as possible, and this clinic at Spurs is the perfect chance for residents to do just that.

“The last Super Sunday event saw Haringey top London’s daily COVID-19 vaccine league table, with the turnout demonstrating just how keen most people are to get vaccinated.

“But there are still some who have not yet had the jab, and I would encourage those people to use this opportunity at Spurs to help protect themselves and the community from this terrible virus.”

Appointments can be booked in advance on Eventbrite, with walk-ins also welcome, although queues are likely on the day. The clinic is for first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine only, with second doses only being given to those who received their first Pfizer jab on or before Sunday 23 May.

Entry to the stadium will be gained via entrances 6 and 7 on Paxton Terrace which is fully wheelchair accessible via a street level lift. A managed queuing system will be in place to ensure social distancing is maintained. Face masks must be worn.

Vaccinations will be carried out in the stadium’s West Stand Level 1 concourse, delivered by trained vaccinators from the GP vaccination sites in Haringey.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Haringey, please visit www.haringey.gov.uk/vaccine