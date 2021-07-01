Yonattan Aroldy Gonzalez Pineda, 33, (20.12.87) of no fixed abode, was sentenced to a total of 16-and-a-half years imprisonment at Wood Green Crown Court on Thursday, 1 July. He had previously been found guilty at the same court on Friday, 26 March, following a joint trial for the grievous bodily harm of a woman in Southwark and the false imprisonment, grievous bodily harm and rape of a woman in Haringey.

The court heard that on 30, November 2019 Pineda harassed a woman, known to him at a bar in Southwark.

Whilst at the bar, Pineda attempted to engage in conversation with the woman, despite her repeatedly stating for him to leave her alone.

The woman decided to leave the bar with her friend. Unbeknown to them, Pineda followed them out. He then assaulted the woman and hit her with a glass bottle leaving her with lacerations to the face.

The women ran away to a nearby police station to report it, where the woman received medical treatment.

Pineda was subsequently arrested on 3 December 2019 and charged by postal requisition on 9 April with grievous bodily harm (GBH).

He was bailed to appear at Inner London Crown Court for trial on 7 May 2020.

On 23 June 2020 whilst awaiting trial, Pineda assaulted, imprisoned and raped a woman who was visiting his house in West Green Road in Haringey.

The woman reported the incident to police the next day and officers launched a search for his whereabouts.

He was arrested on 4 July 2020 on suspicion of rape, false imprisonment and GBH.

He remained in custody until he was charged on 6 July 2020 with GBH, false imprisonment and rape.

Pineda pleaded not guilty to all counts for both incidents. Following a two week trial at Wood Green Crown Court on 15 March, 2021, he was found guilty for the following counts;

– Two counts of grievous bodily harm;

– False imprisonment;

– Rape.

Detective Constable Myles Bossman, from the Met’s North Area Public Protection Team said: “Pineda is highly dangerous individual who had been quite rightly jailed for a significant period of time. He has subjected two women who he formed a relationship with to significant violence and has shown no remorse for his actions. This sentence is welcomed as it sends a clear message that such acts will not be tolerated.