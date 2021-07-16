The Leader of Haringey Council, Cllr Peray Ahmet, and our Cabinet Member for Early Years, Children & Families, Cllr Zena Brabazon, have paid visits to businesses and schools affected by the localised flooding on Monday to offer support.

Cllr Ahmet first went to see businesses on Park Road to hear from local owners and staff about the damage caused by the torrential downpour, and challenges they’ve experienced since.

From there, it was on to St Mary’s CE Primary School in N8 and Fortismere School in N10 where Cllr Ahmet met with Cllr Brabazon to see how some of our educational settings have also been hit hard by the monsoon-like conditions.

Cllr Ahmet said:

I sympathise with every resident, local business and school that has been affected by the flooding that took place across Haringey on Monday night.

We witnessed extreme rainfall (more than we normally see for the whole of July) that impacted significant parts of London – not just Haringey.

The council took immediate action and put strong measures in place to clear up the worst affected areas. Working alongside the London Fire Brigade, our Highways team worked through the night to clear the surface water that affected several parts of the borough.

We continue to work with residents, businesses and schools who have seen their properties affected and both Cllr Brabazon and I felt it was important that we visited the businesses in Park Road, St Mary’s Primary School and Fortismere School to see first-hand the damage caused by the flooding and offer our support.

We understand the frustrations of our residents and businesses, and this is something we take extremely seriously. We are investing £870k this year on flood management schemes with the aim of flood prevention and drainage improvements.