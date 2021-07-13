“I sympathise with everyone who has been affected by the localised flooding & urge everyone to take care when moving around the borough.

“Rest assured the council are working with partners to address the issue and we will keep you updated with further information.

“If anyone has been affected they can contact the council straight away on 0208 489 0000.”

The council are currently dealing with localised flooding that has affected several parts of the borough.

Please find below some key information if you have been affected by the flooding.

During a flood the Environment Agency advises you to:

• Gather essential items together either upstairs or in a high place

• Keep children, vulnerable people and pets out of flood water

• Turn off gas, electricity and water supplies if flood water may enter your home

• Flood water can rise quickly, stay calm and reassure those around you. Call 999 if you are in danger

Flood water can be dangerous, so:

• Avoid driving and walking through it where possible, especially if it flowing water, or if you can’t see how deep it is

• Be aware that manhole covers can be lifted by flood water so only travel through flood water as a last resort

• Wash your hands thoroughly if you touch flood water as it may be contaminated.

The Environment Agency has some practical flooding advice to help you ensure the safety of your home and family, focusing on the before, during and after stages of flooding – Gov.uk (external link).

https://www.gov.uk/help-during-flood

If your property has flooded:

• Electrical Equipment

If your home floods avoid using your electricity supply until it has been checked by an electrician – ensure all electrical equipment has dried out thoroughly before use.

On returning to your home after a flood, all equipment, particularly kitchen equipment should be thoroughly washed and disinfected.

The Food Standards Agency offers advice with regard to food safety and flooding.

Do not eat food that has been in contact with flood water or sewerage.