People living and working in Haringey with passion for the borough are being invited to consider becoming councillors in a new council campaign.

Haringey is launching Be a Councillor, an initiative to encourage people living or working in Haringey to put themselves forward for election and make a difference in their community.

Councillors have a say in how local issues are dealt with and in matters that make a real difference to residents’ lives. We want people from across Haringey’s diverse communities to come forward and register.

As part of the Be a Councillor campaign launch, the council hosted a free online Q&A event on 29 July for people who may be interested in becoming councillors but are not sure where to start or what to expect.

Another online Q&A will be held on 10 August at 2 – 3.30pm. Those interested in attending can register here.

Chief Executive of Haringey Council, Zina Etheridge, will be chairing the event, with a panel of experts and local councillors, including Council Leader, Cllr Peray Ahmet, and Mayor of Haringey, Cllr Adam Jogee, sharing their experiences of the process they went through to become councillors and what the role entails.

Leader of Haringey Council, Cllr Peray Ahmet, said: “As a council, we can only be as effective as the people elected to run it, so we need people from all walks of life to become councillors and help make a difference.

“You don’t need any special qualifications and skills gained through life experience such as raising a family, or volunteering, are just as valuable as those gained in a career.

“Although being a councillor requires a lot of hard work and commitment, it is one of the most rewarding roles in the world and I couldn’t imagine myself doing anything else.”

Mayor of Haringey, Cllr Adam Jogee, said: “Being a councillor is a great responsibility, but also a fabulous chance to change the world we all live, learn and work in.

“I was 22 when I was elected to represent the community that has always been home – it’s an honour to stand up, and speak out, for my home and I’m looking forward to sharing my experiences with the fine people of Haringey.”

For more information about becoming a councillor in Haringey, please visit: www.haringey.gov.uk/BeACouncillor