We were delighted to officially open the new Ponders End Youth Centre in partnership with Countryside, the UK’s leading mixed-tenure developer this week.

The new centre includes a boxing club, music studio, gym, motor mechanics workshop, football pitch, basketball court and multi-sports indoor centre.

Cllr Nesil Caliskan, Leader of Enfield Council, said: “We are doing everything we can to invest in young people and their futures; and to help encourage hard to reach young people to participate in activities they can enjoy and learn from that will bring brighter futures and prospects.

“That is why the Council leads on regeneration and new house building, so that we can create the community facilities that are needed for existing residents.”

The new Youth Centre is central to the community where young people can discover new interests, become more confident, make positive changes to their lives, strengthen their resilience, determination and ability to build trusting relationships.

It will also provide young people with opportunities, a place where they can feel safe and meet friends, relax, have fun and enjoy a range of stimulating, educational and recreational activities.

Read the full story here: https://new.enfield.gov.uk/…/2021-07-22-new-ponders…/