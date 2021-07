As temperatures are currently exceeding 28 degrees Celsius, we have triggered our SWEP and it will remain in place until tomorrow evening (20 July).

We will have outreach teams at two locations in the borough providing shade, water and sun cream to those who need it. Provision will be available from 8.30am to 4pm at the following sites:

Mulberry Junction

332 High Road

N15 4BN

Osborne Grove

16 Upper Tollington Park

Finsbury Park

London

N4 3EL