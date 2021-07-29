Happy birthday to Mikis Theodorakis who celebrates his 96th birthday today

The struggles of the Greek and Cypriot people, as well as of other peoples too, would not have had the same tone and enthusiasm if they weren’t inspired by your emotive and stirring work.

In these conditions, your history, struggles and work are a source of inspiration and struggle, a shining beacon and compass in the struggle of the peoples for a better future.

we thank you for what you have created and for what you have offered to humanity. For us, you are not just the great music composer, lyricist, political activist and thinker, but above all a great friend of Cyprus.

Mikis Theodorakis is a Greek songwriter and composer who has written over 1000 songs.He scored for the films Zorba the Greek (1964), Z (1969), and Serpico (1973). He composed the “Mauthausen Trilogy” also known as “The Ballad of Mauthausen”, which has been described as the “most beautiful musical work ever written about the Holocaust” and possibly his best work. He is viewed as Greece’s best-known living composer. He was awarded the Lenin Peace Prize.

Politically, he is associated with the left because of his long-standing ties to the Communist Party of Greece. He was an MP for the KKE from 1981 to 1990. Nevertheless, in 1989 he ran as an independent candidate within the centre-right New Democracy party, in order for the country to emerge from the political crisis that had been created due to the numerous scandals of the government of Andreas Papandreou, and helped establish a large coalition between conservatives, socialists and leftists.

In 1990 he was elected to the parliament (as in 1964 and 1981), became a government minister under Constantine Mitsotakis, and fought against drugs and terrorism and for culture, education and better relations between Greece and Turkey. He continues to speak out in favor of left-liberal causes, Greek–Turkish–Cypriot relations, and against the War in Iraq. He has consistently opposed oppressive regimes and was a key voice against the 1967–1974 Greek junta, which imprisoned him.