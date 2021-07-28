Haringey Council is one of the first UK councils to join the new National Street Tree Sponsorship Scheme, Trees for Streets, which aims to plant thousands of trees in streets across the borough through sponsorship by local residents.

Trees for Streets is a project by Trees for Cities, the national urban tree charity, and is funded by the government’s Green Recovery Challenge Fund.

Its goal is to support the planting of more than a quarter of a million street trees nationwide over the next 10 years, by supplementing council tree planting budgets.

Cllr Mike Hakata, the Deputy Leader of Haringey Council and Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport and the Climate Emergency, said: “Haringey is one of the greenest boroughs in London, and we’re proud to count Alexandra Park and Finsbury Park among our green, open spaces.

“But our streets need more tree cover, and that’s what this project is all about – greening our streets to improve air quality and improve our health and wellbeing, making our neighbourhoods better for everyone who lives here.”

Trees for Streets offers an online platform to allow anyone wanting to sponsor a street tree in their neighbourhood to make a request to their local council by providing a few simple details, and making a donation.

The council then assesses the chosen location, and if it is suitable, arrangements will be made to plant a tree the following winter: the best time to plant young trees to ensure they grow and thrive.

Simeon Linstead, Project Director of Trees for Streets, explains further: “Trees for Streets enables residents to work with their local councils to make a difference to the world immediately on their doorstep, through a combination of technology and local engagement.

“We want to inspire and empower the local community to take a leading role in greening the streets of this borough.”

Why are street trees important?

Street trees do so much for us:

Improve air quality by acting like natural filters

Capture carbon dioxide and produce oxygen

Absorb air pollution

Improve our health and wellbeing – both physically and mentally

Protect us from flooding

Create shading and cooling – so important in towns and cities

Make the neighbourhoods where we live that bit nicer

Beyond sponsoring a tree, there are lots of other ways for people to get involved. Once each street tree is planted, it will need watering every week throughout the summer for three years to give it the best chance of survival, and any litter or weeds will need removing too, to make sure it thrives.

By donating their time (and water) to care for street trees, residents will be contributing to a legacy for their community. It’s also a great opportunity to chat with neighbours, and enjoy the clean air these trees provide.