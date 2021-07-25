Parts of London have been submerged by sudden flooding due to heavy rain.

Green Lanes Haringey was submerged by the railway bridge.

Showers and thunderstorms across south-eastern England continuing to produce some very heavy rain during the evening, fading slowly overnight. Elsewhere, fine end to the day for many, then clear spells, but low cloud in north and rain far north-east later.

Monday:

Early low cloud lifting, then a good deal of sunshine and very warm inland by afternoon, but a few heavy showers and thunderstorms may develop during the afternoon.