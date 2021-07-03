As of September 2021, the Greek Language Educational Establishment of Hertfordshire (G.L.E.E), also known as the “Greek School of Potters Bar” will be moving to a new home – Dame Alice Owen’s School in Dugdale Hill, Potters Bar.

The Greek School was established in 1979 and for the majority of its 42 years, has been serving the local Greek and Cypriot community from its current location at Oakmere Primary School. Throughout that time, the Greek School of Potters Bar has given thousands of children the opportunity to learn the Greek language, culture and traditions, enrolling children from Nursery age through to GCSE and A’Level.

The school operates independently as a registered charity and is governed by the Committee of Trustees. Chairman Marios Artemi commented, “Countless young Greeks and Greek-Cypriots will have so many fond memories from our school’s current location, however we are excited that our new home, with fantastic new state of the art facilities, will enable us to continue to develop and build on the great legacy of our late founder and headmaster Mr Thrasos Nadiotis who sadly passed away last December.”

The current headteacher Mrs Stella Nadiotis noted, “Our goal is always to do what’s best for its students and I truly believe that our new partnership with Dame Alice Owen’s school will help us continue to achieve our long-term goals and high standards.”

Business Manager at Dame Alice Owen’s, Jackie Campbell, said, “Dame Alice Owen’s is such an expansive well-equipped site, and one of my key objectives is to ensure that we maximise the use of the facility in a purposeful way and in a way that serves and adds value to the local community. We very much look forward to building a long-lasting partnership with the Greek School of Potters Bar.”

For information on registrations please email: [email protected]

For more information please contact: Andrew Pantelli – Secretary, Email: [email protected] / Tel: +447935921982

G.L.E.E. of Herts a registered charity, number 1040670.