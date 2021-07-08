Greek and Cypriot American organizations, including the American Hellenic Institute (AHI), sent a joint letter to President Joseph R. Biden, encouraging him to take steps to hold Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish government accountable for his provocative actions toward Cyprus.

In the July 8 letter, the organizations conveyed outrage over Turkey’s illegal reopening of the beach in Varosha and President Erdogan’s open declaration of support for a two-state solution in Cyprus, in violation of international law and United Nations resolutions.

In addition to AHI, the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (Order of AHEPA), International Coordinating Committee – Justice for Cyprus (PSEKA), Federation of Cypriot-American Organizations (FCAO), Hellenic American Leadership Council (HALC), Cyprus-U.S. Chamber of Commerce, American Hellenic Council of California, Hellenic American National Council (HANC), PanHellenic Federation of Florida, and PanCyprian Association of Florida signed the letter.