Greece’s Posidonio music hall is the first bouzoukia in the country to ban unvaccinated people from entering the venue.

Following an announcement from the Greek government last week requiring nightclubs and bouzoukia to register as either a ‘pure space’ for vaccinated people only, or as a ‘mixed space’ with both vaccinated and unvaccinated people permitted, the popular music hall where Panos Kiamos is scheduled to be performing at over the summer, will be a “Covid-free zone as of 16 July.”

The singer posted a video on his personal Facebook account saying: “You know where to find me….at the heart of entertainment at Posidonio. You are all aware I love performing, under no circumstances though do I wish to play around with public health. For this reason, we have decided that as of July 16th, Posidonio will become the first Covid-free music venue in Greece. My colleagues and I are ready and waiting to entertain you – enjoy safe nights with no half measures. From July 16th at Posidonio, the masks come off!”

The video received mixed feedback from Kiamos fans, some supporting him, others disagreeing with the decision and leaving negative comments.

Yton The Music Show saw the return of Nikos Vertis on Friday 2nd July. The popular laiko singer will perform a limited number of shows throughout this month.

The premiere night, which welcomed both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, was completely sold out.