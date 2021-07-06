Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias will hold an emergency briefing on Tuesday evening at 7pm after health authorities announced a spike in new cases of Covid-19, with 1,797 new infections recorded in the last 24 hours.In its daily bulletin, the National Organization of Public Health (EODY) said 168 patients are in intensive care.

Eight deaths were recorded.

Of the new cases of the disease, 1,026 were registered in Attica (up from 408 on Monday), while 62 were in Thessaloniki (up from 27).

Of the 66,464 Covid tests were performed, 2.7% were found to be positive.

Ekathimerini