Get ready to join the team of wonderful ‘Wild World Heroes’ as they arrive in Barnet’s libraries from Saturday 10 July for this year’s Summer Reading Challenge.

Characters from the Summer Reading Challenge 2021

The free annual challenge calls on children aged 4 to 12 to sign up and read six books this summer.

This year’s challenge takes children on a trip to Wilderville, with help from the WWF, for a special nature-themed challenge that will inspire them to stand up for the planet.

With amazing books, amazing rewards and lots of ideas for taking care of the environment.

To sign-up to the challenge residents can either visit one of the borough’s libraries or do so online from 10 July. It will be possible to sign-up throughout the summer holidays.

Once signed up, children can collect their special folder, stickers and other fun prizes from the library and choose from an extensive collection of books.

Children who complete the challenge before 11 September can come back to the library for a special certificate and medal.

E-Books are also available through the Libby app External link and eAudiobooks through the Borrowbox app External link; both free to use for library members.

Libraries are currently open for ‘Quick Pick’ browsing sessions and continue to offer a ‘Select and Collect’ service, where books can be requested in advance for collection during library opening times.

Councillor Reuben Thompstone, Chairman of the Community Leadership and Libraries Committee, said: “The Summer Reading Challenge is a brilliant way to help children keep up their enthusiasm for reading over the summer holidays.

“Once again the challenge has a great theme based around some imaginative characters which I am sure will capture the imaginations of our young readers.

“The challenge runs until September and I would like to encourage as many people as possible to get involved.”

Join a fun-filled summer of events for children including….

Storytellers Cat and Hutch bring Frances Hodgson Burnett’sclassic tale to life in their interactive adaptation of “The Secret Garden”

Join author and performance poet Joseph Coelho for a dynamic online session which will be sure to inspire young readers and writers

Join author Hannah Gold for a virtual introduction to her beloved characters from ‘The Last Bear’ along with some polar bear facts, creative writing tips and advice on how to be a planet-saving superhero or heroine

‘Same, Same but Different’ – A production for children from Sonia Sabri Company which celebrates individuality, diversity and connection through different dance styles, slapstick, humour, movement and expression

Kev F’s Comic Art Masterclass – a workshop with Kev F Sutherland, who writes and draws for Beano, Doctor Who and Marvel Comics.

The latest events news, booking information and details of summer events for under-fives are all available online.