Barnet Council and the North Central London Clinical Commissioning Group invite everyone aged 18 and over to get their COVID-19 vaccine on a special vaccination bus parked next to Brent Cross Shopping Centre.

The bus will stop in the Layfield car park, next to the John Lewis car park, on 12, 14, and 16t July, between 12pm and 7pm.

Anyone aged 18 or over can get the Pfizer vaccine by simply walking up to the bus and getting their jab. You do not need an appointment, or an NHS number and second doses are also available if people have had their first jab at least 8 weeks earlier.

Our vaccinators will be on board to answer any questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

People are encouraged to bring their relatives and friends with them – the more people that get vaccinated, the safer our community can be.

Notes to editors

Directions to Brent Cross Shopping Centre: Getting Here – Brent CrossExternal link

People can also book their vaccine appointment in the usual way by calling 119 or visiting the NHS website. StoneX Stadium mass vaccination centre is also open for walk ins 7 days a week, from 9am to 6:30pm.

For more information, visit www.nhs.uk