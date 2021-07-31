Five years after his death, George Michael’s incredible vocals are put on display in an unearthed stunning rendition of Careless Whisper.

The video has no backing music, so George’s voice sounds more enchanting than ever.

The single was the legend’s first solo single, but he actually co-wrote it with his former Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley. The lyrics were said to be inspired by George’s early romantic moments.

While it is now one of the greatest love songs ever written, George wasn’t happy with the original version which was produced by Wexler, and decided to re-record and produce the song himself. The single was then released in August 1984, and reached number one in the UK and in 25 other countries.