Four new professional dancers will be joining the Strictly Come Dancing line-up when the series returns this autumn.

The dancers stepping into the ballroom come from South Africa, Ukraine, Poland and the UK and are Kai Widdrington, Nikita Kuzmin, Cameron Lombard and Jowita Przystal.

Kai, who had previously featured in group numbers and toured with a number of the current Strictly pros, is World Junior Latin American Champion 2010 and a former Dancing With The Stars Ireland professional.

Nikita joins Strictly from Germany’s Let’s Dance and is a six-time Latin and Ballroom National Champion in Italy.

Cameron, meanwhile, is the reigning South African Latin Champion and Jowita, who won the BBC’s The Greatest Dancer last year, was the Polish Open Latin Champion in 2014.

They join the professional dancers already revealed for the upcoming series: Aljaž Škorjanec, Amy Dowden, Dianne Buswell, Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marquez, Graziano Di Prima, Johannes Radebe, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Luba Mushtuk, Nadiya Bychkova, Nancy Xu, Neil Jones, and Oti Mabuse.

Anton Du Beke will be taking his place on the judging panel instead of donning his dancing shoes this year, replacing Bruno Tonioli, who is unable to take part due to pandemic travel restrictions.

Janette Manrara will be taking over the reins from Zoe Ball on It Takes Two, co-hosting with Rylan Clark-Neal.