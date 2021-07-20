Cyprus authorities on Monday announced five deaths from COVID, 1,056 new cases and 228 hospitalizations. The positivity rate stands at 1,52%. Among the people who lost their lives is a 35-year-old male.

The total number of deaths recorded in Cyprus since the outbreak of the pandemic now stands at 390 of whom 260 are male (67%), and 130 female (33%).

From the 228 patients in hospitals the 56 are in serious condition. According to the authorities 91.2% of the patients are unvaccinated.

Today`s cases were detected from a total of 69,464 tests (PCR and rapid) and the total number of cases since the pandemic broke out is 92,252.

The deceased are four males, a 77-year-old, a 66-year-old, an 88-year-old and a 35-year-old, who passed away at the ICU of the Nicosia General Hospital and the Limassol General Hospital and a female 92-year-old who passed away at the Nicosia General Hospital. The median age is 77,2 years.

From the 228 patients, 56 are in serious condition of whom 22 are intubated and 34 in the ACU.

From the 69,464 tests done today, 7,483 were PCR and 61,981 rapid and the new cases were detected as follows:

27 from 223 samples in the framework of contact tracing, 21 from 3, 306 tests at the airports, 253 from 3,451 tests done on private initiative,37 from 388 tests at the Microbiological Labs of General Hospitals, 2 from 115 tests done following GP referrals or testing at the public clinics, 82 from 2,054 tests done at private labs or pharmacies and 634 from 59,927 rapid tests done in the framework of mass testing of the population.

The positivity rate from rapid tests is at 0,94% in Nicosia from 23, 204 tests, at 1,18% in Limassol from 13,680 tests, at 1,44% in Larnaka from 10,108 tests, at 0,89% in Paphos from 6,487 tests and at 0,95% in Famagusta from 4,630 tests.

Five positive cases were detected at nursing homes in Nicosia, Larnaka and Limassol.