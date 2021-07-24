FILM OF THE WEEK

RIDERS OF JUSTICE



Anders Thomas Jensen’s big screen entertainment is perfectly plotted with an amazing cast. Mads Mikkelsen fresh from his recent triumph in ANOTHER ROUND plays Markus, a military man sent to Afghanistan for yet another assignment but is forced to return to Copenhagen following a tragic train accident where his wife dies. She was on the train with her daughter when Otto (Nikolaj Lie Kaas) a fellow passenger offers her his seat which as fate would have it proves to be her demise.

Otto is consumed with guilt and begins to suspect that the crash was no accident but an assassination plot to eliminate a key trial witness. Otto uses his mathematic expertise, recruits two of his hacker friends Lennart (Lars Brygmann) and Emmenthaler (Nicolas Bro) as well as Markus before he sets out to prove that a dangerous crime gang called “Riders of Justice” is behind it all…

It is an exciting premise for a thrilling film that demands attention from its opening sequence until the final credits. Jensen wisely spends time in developing his characters before the nail-biting tension escalates to an explosive finale while his eclectic cast led by the striking Mikkelsen is simply magnificent. See it before the inevitable Hollywood remake!

THE WORLD TO COME



Not a sci-fi as the title suggests but a passionate love story set in 19th century in the American Northeast which plays like a female BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN.

Abigail (Katherine Waterston) lives on a farm with her husband Dyer (Casey Affleck) and their little girl who sadly dies from diphtheria. Abigail grieves in isolation until a new neighbour arrives on the scene – the free spirited Talli (Vanessa Kirby) and her jealous husband Finney (Christopher Abbot). And it is not too long before the two women begin to form a special relationship…

The film works thanks to superb cinematography and genuine chemistry between Waterston and Kirby but curiously it fails to touch the heart!

BYE BYE, MORONS



Writer/director and leading man Albert Dupontel creates a brilliantly funny and unique universe for this adorable comedy. He tells the story of Suzie Trappel (Virginie Efira), a 43-year-old hairdresser, who decides to find her son she was made to give for adoption when she was a teenager. Time is running out following her recent diagnosis, that’s why she decides to join forces with JB (Dupontel), a suicidal bureaucrat and Mr Blin (Nicolas Marie), a blind archivist…

Surrender to this crazy world and enjoy one of the most original and unpredictable comedies in a long time!

SETTLERS



This futuristic sci-fi is the first feature of writer/director Wyatt Rockefeller, who tells the story of family of three now living in a remote part of Mars. Younger Remmy (Brooklyn Prince) is curious to know more about earth and explore their whereabouts but that is strictly forbidden by her parents. But one day a group of strangers surround their household and try to break in – a scene choreographed like a western in space.

The film succeeds because it relies on character rather than action and Rockefeller sensibly allows his actors to breath and develop their roles at a leisurely pace.

HERE WE ARE



Nic Bergman’s compelling film is written from the heart by Dana Idisis, who takes her inspiration from her own family. She tells the story of Aharon, (Shai Avivi), an Israeli father and his young adult autistic son Uri (Noam Imber). They are inseparable and their relationship is priceless until Uri’s mother decides that he is better off in a care home. But Aharon believes that his vulnerable son is not ready yet…

The acting is superlative – the chemistry between Avivi and Imber is amazing and their special father/son relationship, like last week’s NOWHERE SPECIAL, will deeply touch your heart

NIGHT OF THE KINGS



The list of powerful prison movies is endless – harrowing jail movies from across the world include A PRAYER BEFORE DAWN set in Thailand and CARANDIRU in Brazil. Now the setting is Ivory Coast and as one prison officer claims “La Maca is the only prison in the world run by inmates.” A young man arrives on the scene and soon after he is named by the Boss as the new “Roman” and like a modern-day Scheherazade he begins to tell his own stories inspired by the red moon…

Once the storytelling begins Phillippe Lacote’s imaginative film escapes the genre’s typical elements and enters magical realism. Captivating!

BLACK MEDICINE: This tense thriller marks the feature film debut of writer/director Colum Eastwood, who tells the story of Jo (Antonia Campbell- Hughes), a discredited anaesthetist now reduced to provide her services for black market medicine. But in her latest job for the criminal underworld, she finds herself protecting a young girl instead of carrying on her illegal duties…Campbell-Hughes delivers an intelligent performance as the fragile doctor. still mourning for the loss of her daughter. Newcomer Eastwood knows how to build up the tension and suspense in the most satisfying manner.

PHIL LIGGETT- THE VOICE OF CYCLING: This Australian documentary paints a colourful picture on the life and career of the inimitable Phil Liggett, the voice of Tour de France but most importantly an eloquent and passionate wildlife lover His home is in the middle of South Africa’s Kruger Park in close proximity to the elephants and monkeys. Ligeett is still a prominent figure in the world of cycling but spends most of his time campaigning and raising awareness for the preservation of rhinos. Worth seeing!

1921: This ambitious epic celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China boasting striking set pieces and strong production values. It is overlong and tries to cover far too much material which feels like propaganda. A myriad of characters is introduced, including a young Mao Zedong, but they are given far too little screen time to make us care about their predicament.

