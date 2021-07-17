FILM OF THE WEEK

TWO OF US



Filippo Meneghetti’s beautifully made debut feature is one of those rare films where everything gels together in the most perfect and effortless fashion. He tells the story of two retired women Nina (Barbara Sukowa) and Madeleine (Martine Chevallier) who have been secret lovers for years. They live in different apartments opposite each other sharing the top floor of their building. And now that Madeleine’s husband is dead, they practically live together but keep both apartments to keep appearances. The plan is to sell and move to Rome, but Madeleine is still hesitant because of her children who know nothing about this passionate love affair…

The performances are outstanding, and the script is sharp and sensitive, never sinking into sentimentality. Sukowa, the veteran actress of such German classics as LOLA and ROSA LUXEMBOURG excels in probably her best role in years. She is tough and determined to keep her love going despite her partner’s family’s objections. Chevallier is a picture of dignity and grace as the vulnerable woman haunted by tragic events from her childhood.

It is evident that Meneghetti is a major new force in European cinema and deserves every award that he has already won. An unmissable, appealing love story that will touch your heart!

NOWHERE SPECIAL

This deeply moving film written and directed by Uberto Pasolini is inspired by true events and follows the story of John (James Norton), a 35-year-old window cleaner and single father to 3-year-old Michael (Daniel Lamont). John does everything in his power to provide for his little boy but when he is diagnosed with a terminal illness, he has no alternative but to start looking for a new family to adopt his son…

It is a sad, bleak predicament for John, but curiously there is a ray of hope at the end of the tunnel, even though most families he meets are unsuitable for his son. But it is the endearing chemistry between Norton and little Lamont that makes this film such a compelling experience!

DEERSKIN



I first saw this wonderfully eccentric French feature at the 2019 London Film Festival and at long last it now reaches cinemas. Jean Dujardin is probably at his best since his Oscar glory in THE ARTIST. He plays Georges, a middle-aged man in search of a new life in a remote location following a bitter separation from his wife. He spends all his money on a precious deerskin jacket and believes that his life is now complete even though he has no money or any ideas what to do with his future until he meets Denise (Adele Haenel) for the future…

Dujardin relishes he bizarre dialogue and his weird characterization. He gets solid support from Haenel, as the barmaid who believes that Georges will help her fulfil her dream and become a filmmaker.

Cineaste Quentin Dupieux has written and directed a highly original, and unexpected delight!

MARTIN EDEN



This epic production is based on Jack London’s autobiographical novel and follows the story of Martin Eden (Luca Marinelli), a sailor from a working-class family in Naples, who aspires to become a writer after he meets Elena (Jessica Cressy). She comes from a wealthy family and is way above his league, but Martin believes that the only way of winning her heart is to educate himself and have his work published…

Pietro Marcell’s experience as a documentary director and cinematographer benefits tremendously in creating a very persuasive world of poverty in Naples. Marinelli delivers a star making performance as the eponymous hero and carries the film almost singlehandedly. The film may lose some of its impact towards the end but overall, this is a great piece of filmmaking worth seeing!

THE MAN WITH THE ANSWERS



An engaging road movie written and directed by Stelios Kammitsis, who tells the story of Viktoras (Vasilis Magouliotis), a former diving champion on a journey for new beginnings following his grandmother’s death. On his way from Greece to Bavaria he picks up Mathias (Anton Weil), a free-spirited hitchhiker who lures him into unpredictable discoveries…

Kammitsis directs with confidence and flair and makes great use of the travelling landscape, while Magouliotis and Weil share a winning chemistry.

THE BIRTHDAY CAKE



Jimmy Giannopoulos makes an assured directorial debut and pays tribute to his favourite gangster films GOODFELLAS and LAYER CAKE. He tells the story of Gio (Shiloh Fernandez), the son of a gangster, who now, ten years since his father’s murder, is given the opportunity to carry on the family’s tradition by bringing a cake to his uncle Angelo’s (Val Kilmer) house for a celebration…

Fernandez makes a suitably vulnerable hero and first time director Giannopoulos is admirable for gathering such an elite cast for his tense crime thriller which includes Loraine Bracco and Paul Sorvino – both from GOODFLLAS. However, Ewan McGregor’s brief contribution as narrator and priest is probably delivered via his mobile.

THE WITCHES OF THE ORIENT: The title of this enjoyable documentary refers to the Japanese women’s volleyball team – one of the most celebrated in the world following their victory at the Tokyo Olympics in 1964. They are now in their seventies and talk openly about the tough training and those glory days. They still address each other with the nicknames given to them at the time. Aided by some superb archive material from the Olympics this is a must for any sport lover!

MOSLEY – IT’S COMPLICATED: A fascinating documentary on the life of Max Mosley, the son of the notorious fascist, and the man who made a name of himself as an invaluable member to the world of formula One. He was in fact the FIA president for many years, but he is probably better known for the News of the World scandal and his subsequent victory after a major legal battle with the tabloid paper. His story is told with the help of some rare archive material plus interviews including fellow activist Hugh Grant.

