FILM OF THE WEEK

BLACK WIDOW



Kate Shortland, the acclaimed Australian director of SOMERSAULT, LORE and BERLIN SYNDROME hits the big time with this eagerly awaited Marvel blockbuster. The early story of Natasha Romanoff, before she becomes an invaluable member of THE AVENGERS, begins with an exciting prologue which sets up the scene of what’s to come most perfectly.

Two young girls are playing in the garden while their mother (Rachel Weisz) is preparing dinner before the father (David Harbour) rushes in and urgently commands them to get in the car and run away. It is later revealed that Natasha and her younger sister Yelena are given to the KGB to become widows – trained killing machines. 20 years later the estranged sisters (Scarlett Johansson & Florence Pugh) come together in their quest to bring down the dark forces that changed their lives…

It is a superb adventure with spectacular set pieces and thankfully Shortland gives enough emphasis on character building and their relationships past and present. The acting is excellent, particularly from Johansson and Pugh who get plenty of opportunity to show off their tough as well as sensitive sides to their complex personalities. Harbour and Weisz add strong support as the uncompromising parents. It is great to see feisty, fearless female protagonists in a big Hollywood blockbuster that delivers!

THE TRUFFLE HUNTERS



This delicious documentary by Michael Dewck and Gregory Kershaw uncovers the secrets and joys behind a group of old men’s passion for hunting along with their loyal dogs the precious white truffles deep into the forest. It is a real craft and a much-kept secret which these men are not willing to share with anyone despite their advancing age. They all admit that they owe their success to their dogs’ ingenuity. Competitors try to poison them and when one of the hunters is offered vast amounts of money for his dog he candidly replies “how much do you want in exchange for one of your children?

Precious and unmissable!

THE SURROGATE



A topical theme that centres around Jess Harris (Jasmine Batchelor), a 29-year-old web designer who decides to be the surrogate and egg donor for her best friend Josh (Chris Perfetti) and his husband Aaron (Sullivan Jones). She is over the moon when she becomes pregnant, but the joy is short lived when a prenatal test brings unexpected results…

It raises many strong issues about the subject and the immense dilemmas they bring. The acting is strong, and the action develops like a stage play which is a compliment!

JUMBO



This bizarre film marks the feature film debut of Belgian director Zoe Wittock who got inspired to write her screenplay when she read about a woman who fell in love with the Eiffel Tower. Here she follows the story of Jeanne (Noemie Merlant), an introvert young woman who begins work as a cleaner at an amusement park. She likes to keep away from people and is obsessed with wires and spare parts creating her own versions of theme park rides. One night during her shift she becomes intimate with a new ride she decides to call Jumbo…

It is such a bizarre premise it could only have come from reality and Merlant creates a suitably weird environment in which Jeanne finds her true love. Unique!

HIGH GROUND



This powerful film, inspired by true events, takes place in Northern Australia – the time is 1919, and in a remote part of the country a group of Aborigines carry on with their lives looking after their families until some soldiers come and kill this small community. A small boy survives the massacre and grows to be an intelligent young man amongst the white community…

A brutal and deeply moving film about the injustice that the indigenous people forced to endure throughout generations. Superbly photographed and written with urgency and passion by Chris Anastasiades. A must!

TO BE SOMEONE

Ray Burdis is clearly a big fan of QUATROPHENIA and adapts Peter Meadows’ succeeding book with many key cast members from the original film. The story follows Danny (Sam Gittins), a young entrepreneur and co-owner of a popular mods club as well as a scooter business. However, things begin to turn sour when his meets the club’s secret financier, a thuggish gangster who lures him into delivering drugs to the Isle of Wight…

A familiar scenario but quite watchable thanks to its main protagonist and veteran cast.

TOVE: This brilliant biopic from Finland was one of the highlights from this year’s Flare Film Festival. It celebrates the life and career of Tove Jansson from her early days as a struggling artist in Helsinki, before she becomes famous for creating the Moomin books. It is also a personal portrait of a woman, who first finds love in the arms of married theatre director Vivica Bandler. A passionate film about a unique artist perfectly complimented by strong production values.

CAVEAT: This creepy horror marks the impressive debut from writer/director Damian Mc Carthy, who tells the story of Isaac (Jonathan French), a man suffering from partial memory loss who accepts a job to look after his landlord’s disturbed niece. He thinks it is easy money, but he soon begins to regret deeply his decision…. It is imaginatively made by Mc Carthy, who makes great use of one, single, spooky location. (SHUDDER)

A PERSONAL ENEMY: An intriguing psychological thriller about a celebrated Polish architect (Tomasz Kot) on a business trip to Paris, who gives a lift to a mysterious young woman (Athena Strates) to the airport… There are enough twists and turns to keep one’s interest until the final credits.

OCCUPATION RAINFALL: It is two years since an alien invasion on Earth and a group of survivors in Sydney, Australia begins a ruthless battle against the invaders…It is an overlong sci-fi adventure which looks more like an episode from a television series with endless explosions and without any character development.

