FILM OF THE WEEK

FRENCH EXIT



Michelle Pfeifer delivers her best performance in years in this delectable comedy and deserves her Golden Globe nomination as Best Actress earlier this year. Patrick De Witt’s delicious screenplay is based on his own novel and is directed with just the right lightness of touch by Azazel Jacobs.

Pfeiffer sets up the tone most eloquently in the opening sequence where her glamorous, free spirited Frances decides to remove her teenage son from class against the public-school’s rules and headmaster’s wishes. She is a fiercely independent and filthy rich socialite but following her husband’s sudden death, she soon finds herself almost penniless and has no option but to move out from her luxurious Manhattan apartment. She packs up her bags and boards a luxury liner heading for Paris along with her son Malcolm (the excellent Lucas Hedges) and her precious black cat…

It is a joyous film thanks to Pfeiffer’s magnificent performance and elegant presence but also for the array of eccentric characters that Frances and Malcolm meet along the way. First, there is the psychic clairvoyant Madeleine (Danielle Macdonald) they meet on the ship and then there is Mme Reynard (Valerie Mahaffey), the lonely American woman in Paris who keeps her dildo in her freezer. A warm-hearted comedy with a soul!

ANOTHER ROUND



Thomas Vinterberg’s superb film has recently been winning every award going including the Oscar for Best Foreign Film. The story takes place in Denmark and follows Martin (Mads Mikkelsen) and three of his friends, all high school teachers, who have lost their ability and jest for life.

Martin’s marriage is in ruins, and he reluctantly agrees to consume alcohol at a restaurant get together with his colleagues when one of them tells them about a little-known philosophical theory that humans have been born with a small amount of alcohol in their blood. It is a revelatory moment for everyone and decide to start the experiment right away and continue to drink vast amounts of alcohol during working hours…

It is superbly written with fully fleshed characters. The acting is outstanding with Mikkelsen on particularly supreme form under Vinterberg’s flawless direction. How intoxicating and refreshing to see a film set in a high school and told from the teacher’s point of view! Skol!

LADY BOSS: THE JACKIE COLLINS STORY



This fascinating documentary centres around the life and career of Jackie Collins, whose meteoric rise as a best seller writer and overnight celebrity extraordinaire almost eclipsed that of her sister’s Joan Collins.

Joan speaks eloquently about their childhood and teenage years when Jackie’s visited her in Hollywood. Her daughters and brother also make a fine contribution to this engaging film aided by rare photos and archive material. You will probably go out and buy one of her books after seeing this fine portrait of a lady!

FREAKY



The body swap genre peaked during the seventies and eighties with films like BIG, VICE VERSA and FREAKY FRIDAY. Now the main premise of the latter is borrowed for this horror comedy in which a brutal killer known as The Butcher (Vince Vaughn) begins to slaughter teenage youths. Meanwhile 17-year-old Millie (Kathryn Newton) is busy preparing for Homecoming but as fate would have it, she is attacked by The Butcher. However, instead of ending up as a corpse she wakes up in his body and vice versa…

Christopher Landon opens his enjoyable film like a brutal horror before he changes gear to a light comedy. Vaughn relishes his role as the killer and even more as the teenage girl.

CARMEN & LOLA



Arantxa Echevarria sets the action of her sensitive coming of age story amongst the Roma community in the suburbs of Madrid. Carmen dreams of becoming a hairdresser but continues to keep family traditions by agreeing to marry a local boy. Meanwhile, Lola wants to escape traditions and go to a university until she meets Carmen at the local market…

This marks Echevarria’s tremendous feature film debut, who coaches deeply engaging performances from her non-professional cast. A love story that will touch your heart!

WITCH: WE INTEND TO CAUSE HAVOC



Gio Arlotta’s amazing documentary celebrates the music and rock sounds of WITCH- Zambia’s most popular band of the 70’s. Even though at the time the country was deep in political turmoil this ground-breaking band was making waves across the globe and now after all these years international musicians gather together to recreate these psychedelic sounds.

A film worth celebrating!

LAST MAN STANDING: Acclaimed British filmmaker Nick Broomfield made BIGGIE & TUPAC back in 2002 but at the time the truth behind their murders was not disclosed for fear. But now following Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight’s sentence for manslaughter people feel more inclined to reveal the truth. Broomfield picks up his camera and revisits the place and people where he last left off and the result is another compelling documentary about corruption, murder and cover ups especially amongst the L.APD.

DOGTANIAN AND THE THREE MUSKERHOUNDS: This disappointing Spanish animation feature, based on Alexandre Dumas’ beloved novel, is badly revoiced into English. The story follows young swordsman Dogtanian who aspires to join the three Muskerhounds and protect the king…It lacks pace and thrills while the pedestrian dialogue feels as if it was made up by the voice actors totally impromptu.

THE FILMMAKER’S HOUSE: As the title suggests filmmaker Mark Isaacs shoots his fascinating documentary at his own house and focuses on people coming in and out – his dedicated cleaner whose mother had just died while a pair of English builders are working in the garden. The Pakistani neighbour comes in and offers some of her dishes to celebrate Eid, the end of Ramadan, while a Slovakian homeless man is having a long overdue bath. A simple premise but utterly compelling!

