On Tuesday the 29th of June, on the feast day of the Church of Saints Peter and Paul in Bristol, the Divine Liturgy was presided by His Grace Bishop Iakovos of Claudioupolis. Protopresbyter Anastasios Salapatas, the Priest in Charge of the Community, as well as Fr Marios Georgiou, concelebrated with His Grace, on the occasion of the feast commemorating these two great Apostles.

The president of the community, Mr. Ioannis Ieropoulos, presented Bishop Iakovos with an Egolpion and His Grace in turn presented the community with an icon of the Theotokos. Following the Hierarchical Divine Liturgy a meal was provided by the community for His Grace, as well as the priests and lay leaders of the parish, at a restaurant in Bristol.