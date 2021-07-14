Jorell Pascal passed away following a collision on the A41.

His family have paid tribute to him.

Witnesses to the collision are still being sought.

The family of a young man who died following a collision on the A41 have paid tribute to him.

At around 2.50pm on Friday (9 July), a black Seat Ibiza was involved in a collision with a van on the southbound carriageway, between Tring and Chesham.

The driver of the Seat, Jorell Pascal, aged 18, from Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire, sadly passed away at the scene.

Paying tribute to Jorell, his family said: “This has been a tragic loss to our family; a young man prematurely taken from us before achieving his potential.

“Jorell studied at Aylesbury Grammar School, then went on to study accounting at Amersham College where he had one year left. Jorell also represented Buckinghamshire County Hockey Association in the Southern County leagues. Jorell leaves a big hole in our lives.”

Detective Sergeant David Burstow from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with Jorell’s family and friends at what continues to be an incredibly difficult time. We would politely request that their privacy is respected.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish how the collision occurred. We are still appealing for anyone who was travelling along the bypass and saw the car, which we believe may have been broken down in lane one prior to the collision, or witnessed the collision itself to please get in touch.

“If you have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle and were driving on the bypass please check it to see if you have captured anything that may assist our investigation.”

You can report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting Op Valproic.

The driver of the van – a man aged in his 50s – was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.