In a letter to UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, six refugees from Famagusta who are founding members of the Council of British Cypriots, stress that “instead of implementing UN resolutions on the return of legal residents to their ancestral land and homes, Turkey and the occupying Turkish Cypriot regime hastily reopened the city at the end of 2020 for tourists to visit and see our abandoned homes for sightseeing tours, photo shoots for Turkish fashion shows, picnics and bike rides.”

As they point out, “these actions are a challenge and an insult to the legitimate inhabitants of Famagusta who yearn for a return to their homes after 47 long years and should not be tolerated by the international community.”

They add that they are also now facing the clearing of areas of the city and the demolition of municipal buildings for Erdogan’s visit to Famagusta, from where he plans to announce Turkey’s further expansion plans.

The letter to Mr. Raab is signed on behalf of the Council of British Cypriots by Mr. Antonis and Mr. Nikos Savvides, Mr. Kikis Christofides, Mr. Giorgos Georgiou, Mr. Giorgos Hatzipoulis, Mr. Spyros Neophytou and Mr. John Stergidis.