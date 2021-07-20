We are faced with the most difficult time not only for Famagusta but for the whole of Cyprus, Mayor of the occupied town Simos Ioannou said, adding that if whatever is left from Famagusta is lost, this will be the tombstone of the Cyprus problem.

Speaking Monday evening during a protest in Deryneia, the Mayor said that Famagusta does not belong to the occupying force, to Erdogan or Tatar but to all those who were born and raised in Famagusta`s neighborhoods.

Ioannou said that Turkey`s effort to create a new fait accompli in Varosha has begun two years ago and slowly we have reached the most difficult time.

He added that Erdogan`s statement to call on the legal inhabitants to return is worrisome and will bring people before huge and tragic dilemmas. Ioannou said that return under Turkish Cypriot administration does not safeguard a legal restoration of properties, calling on people to remain united and keep working for the goal which is the return to Famagusta and the reunification of Cyprus.

The Mayor said that all the representations made and the campaign abroad has no practical outcome and added that the US, the UN and the EU need to exert pressure to Turkey.

He also said that the return of the city as the UN Security Council Resolutions dictate will be beneficial for both the Greek Cypriots and the Turkish Cypriots, for refugees and non-refugees.

Ioannou said that we are now at the eleventh hour and we cannot carry on with more retractions.

The Famagusta Mayor has sent a letter to the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres pointing out that the case of Varosha is becoming indeed a global case-study which will show if the law of the jungle will eventually prevail or whether the civilized world will find ways to put an end to the unlawful ambitions of the wannabe world leader, namely president Erdogan, who wishes to revive a long-gone empire in the 21st century.

“How can the international community tolerate and, in a sense, unwillingly encourage and endorse actions that resemble pirate and medieval attacks? How would the international community react if this was happening in London, or Paris or Lisbon? How would intruders or thieves be treated by law enforcers around the globe? What is really the penalty to be imposed to somebody who is taking away not merely a property but one’s the entire life, 47 years! Should they be rewarded instead, by looking at the other way now that they are playing the final act, that of “legalizing” the stolen properties?” the letter says.

It is added that the people of Famagusta and the people of Cyprus, Greeks and Turks, Maronites, Armenians and Latins, don’t settle for a two- state solution, nor do they accept that the current status is viable and that it can last forever.

“Our people are in favor of a reunited Cyprus as this has been prescribed by the U.N. Furthermore, they consider that any change in the status of Famagusta outside the provisions of U.N. resolutions would be extremely detrimental, not to say lethal, to the process of reaching a comprehensive settlement and should be averted“ the letter reads.

“Your Excellency, we all put our hopes for a better, peaceful, and prosperous future in your hands. We all look forward to living a normal life, in a normal reunited country. Is this a lot to ask?”, the mayor added in the letter.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkey invaded and still occupies 37% of the island`s territory.

Numerous UN backed talks to reunite the island have failed to yield results. A 5+1 Informal Meeting that took place in Geneva, on April 27-29, failed to find enough common ground to allow for the resumption of formal negotiations in relation to the settlement of the Cyprus problem.

UN Secretary – General, Antonio Guterres, has said that he will convene in the near future another meeting of the 5+1, the five plus the United Nations, again with the objective to move in the direction of reaching common ground to allow for formal negotiations to start.

Varosha, the fenced off section of the Turkish occupied town of Famagusta, is often described as a ‘ghost town’.

UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN. UN Security Council resolution 789 (1992) also urges that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area at present under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus be extended to include Varosha.

On October 8, 2020, the Turkish side opened part of the fenced area of Varosha, following an announcement made in Ankara on October 6. Both the UN Secretary-General and the EU expressed concern, while the UN Security Council called for the reversal of this course of action.111