Extremely high temperatures will continue on Friday in Cyprus, according to the Meteorological Department.

It issued an orange alert, saying temperatures on Friday will reach 43C inland and around 35C on the mountains.

According to today’s weather bulletin, temperatures will also rise to 38C on the north coast, 36C on the south and east coast and 34C on the west coast.

Tonight temperatures will fall to 24C inland and on the north coast, 22C on the south and east coast and 19C on the west coast and mountains.

Weather conditions will be clear over the weekend and on Monday but in the afternoon there will be thin mist nad low cloud, mainly inland and on the mountains. Temperatures will gradually drop significantly by Monday, reaching average digits for the season.