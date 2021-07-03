Italy reached the Euro 2020 semi-finals with a thrilling 2-1 win over Belgium as first-half goals from Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Insigne settled a gripping encounter against the number one-ranked team in the world on Friday.

Barella fired the opener after 31 minutes before Insigne’s wonderful curling strike doubled Italy’s advantage on the brink of halftime.

Romelu Lukaku pulled one back for Belgium in first-half stoppage time with a penalty but neither side could find another goal and Roberto Mancini’s exciting side held on for a 13th straight win, extending their record unbeaten run to 32 games.

“I don’t think we suffered too much at any moment of the game. To beat a team like Belgium, you need a great performance from everybody and that’s exactly what happened today,” Mancini said.

Italy will face Spain at Wembley on Tuesday for a place in the final after setting another record by winning 15 consecutive games including European Championship qualifiers and the finals.

Luis Enrique’s Spain side squeezed past Switzerland 3-1 in a penalty shootout earlier on Friday after their battling opponents clung to a 1-1 draw after extra time despite going down to 10 men. read more

“We didn’t have a minimum goal, we wanted to do our best. The road is still long, there are two games to go, we will see what happens,” Mancini said.

“Spain? Let’s enjoy this victory, then we’ll think about it. Congratulations to my boys, they were very good.”

MORE DISAPPOINTMENT

It was another disappointment for a talented Belgium squad lauded as a ‘golden generation’, but who have failed to win any trophies or reach a final at a major tournament.

“I think we tried everything to win this match. They scored a fantastic goal, but the first one may have been a mistake on our part,” said Belgium midfielder Kevin de Bruyne.

“They had more possession and the ball didn’t go in for us, which is a shame. Getting eliminated is always a disappointment.”

Italy started strongly when Leonardo Bonucci bundled the ball into the net after 13 minutes from a free-kick, but his celebrations were cut short when it was ruled out for offside.

Italy’s Gianluigi Donnarumma then produced a superb one-handed save to deny De Bruyne, who was fit enough to start after picking up an injury in Belgium’s last game, before the goalkeeper tipped a Lukaku effort wide.

The Azzurri went in front when Barella lashed a shot into the bottom corner of the net after holding off two defenders in the box. It was Italy’s 10th goal of the tournament, their most at a European Championship.

Italy looked set to end the half on a high when Insigne’s outstanding curler from the edge of the area doubled their lead.

But Belgium cut the deficit three minutes later when Giovanni Di Lorenzo barged over Jeremy Doku in the box and the referee pointed to the spot, much to the dismay of the Italians, before Lukaku converted from 12 yards.

Leonardo Spinazzola performed a superb goal-line clearance to deny Lukaku an equaliser after the break, but the impressive Italy left-back’s night ended in tears when he was carried off on a stretcher.

“We are really sorry for the injury to Spina, he is having a great tournament, one of the best in the tournament, we are really sad for it,” Mancini said.

The lively Doku caused problems for the Azzurri defence all night and threatened a late equaliser when he cut in from the wing to lash a shot at goal, but it flew inches over the bar leaving the Italians to celebrate a famous victory.

Spain suffered more penalty jitters but squeezed past Switzerland 3-1 in an error-strewn shootout to reach the Euro 2020 semi-finals on Friday after their battling opponents clung to a 1-1 draw despite going down to ten men.

The three-times European champions’ keeper Unai Simon saved from Switzerland’s Manuel Akanji and Fabian Schar while Ruben Vargas hammered his shot over the bar.

Spain’s Sergio Busquets and Rodri squandered their kicks but Gerard Moreno and Dani Olmo converted, leaving it for Mikel Oyarzabal to strike the decisive spot-kick in St Petersburg.

That helped erase the memory of defeat on penalties to hosts Russia in Moscow at the 2018 World Cup, and came after a terrible run from the spot which had seen Spain miss their last five penalties, including two earlier in the tournament.

In normal time, Spain took an eighth-minute lead when a Jordi Alba strike took a heavy deflection off Daniel Zakaria and went into the net. It was the 10th own goal of the tournament – more than at all the other Euros combined.

Hoping to win their first of four quarter-final appearances in major tournaments, Switzerland deservedly levelled in the 68th minute when Xherdan Shaqiri cashed in on a mix-up in the Spain defence.

The Swiss cause was complicated by Remo Freuler being shown a straight red card in the 77th minute, yet they held on to force the extra period and somehow survived a Spain onslaught to make it to spot-kicks.

Despite beating France 5-4 on penalties in the last 16 by scoring all their kicks, only Mario Gavranovic could beat Simon and the Swiss were left heartbroken.

Spain, though, are rewarded with a trip to London’s Wembley Stadium to face either Belgium or Italy and are dreaming of a first major final since winning Euro 2012.

“I knew I couldn’t miss and luckily the ball went in. On the way to the spot many things went through my head but I knew exactly what to do,” said Spain forward Oyarzabal.

BRAVE SWITZERLAND

While Spain prevailed, this was an extraordinary effort from Switzerland, who ended the game without their three best midfielders as Granit Xhaka was suspended, Freuler had been sent off and then Shaqiri hobbled off injured.

Swiss keeper Yann Sommer then produced more heroics to add to his superhuman efforts against France, making save after save as Spain overwhelmed their opponents in extra time but failed to score.

“I’m so proud of the team, what we’ve achieved here with the whole country behind us,” said Sommer.

Both sides had overcome important psychological barriers in the last round, Spain beating Croatia 5-3 in an epic encounter to earn their first win in a major tournament knockout tie since lifting Euro 2012.

Switzerland’s shootout success over France, meanwhile, which came after scoring two late goals to draw 3-3, was their first triumph in a knockout match since 1938.

But the teams seemed drained from their efforts and there was little drama in the opening hour as Switzerland nullified Spain’s passing game with a relentless high press and Luis Enrique’s side could only find a breakthrough with the own goal.

Switzerland became more ambitious in the second half and nearly levelled when Zakaria landed a header inches wide post. Moments later, Simon thwarted Steven Zuber at the near post.

They finally equalised when Spain defenders Aymeric Laporte and Pau Torres collided and Freuler laid the loose ball into the path of Shaqiri, who coolly slotted into the bottom corner.

But Vladimir Petkovic’s side were on the back foot again when Freuler landed a high tackle on Moreno and was sent off.

Spain were utterly dominant in extra time and Moreno missed three clear efforts. Sommer made fine saves to keep out efforts from Alba and Oyarzabal while defender Ricardo Rodriguez made a brave block to thwart Marcos Llorente.

Spain brushed aside their frustration though to win the battle of nerves from the spot, keeper Simon coming out on top to wipe the memory of his disastrous gaffe in the previous game against Croatia.

“Football has been fair to us as we are the deserved winners,” added Simon.