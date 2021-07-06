The EU would never accept anything which comes to the proposal for a two state solution in Cyprus, President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Layen, underlined on Tuesday in Strasbourg.

Speaking during a joint press conference, at the European Parliament, with the EP President David Sassoli, and the Prime Minister of Slovenia, which is currently holding the Presidency of the EU, Janez Jansa, Von der Layen also noted that the EU is very sensitive as regards the forthcoming visit of the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to the occupied areas of Cyprus.

Asked if she is planning to speak with the Turkish President again in view of his illegal visit to the Turkish occupied part of Cyprus on July 20, and his anticipated announcements regarding the fenced off city of Famagusta (Varosha) Von der Layen noted that “I have been speaking to the Turkish President a while ago and I was very clear on the planned visit, that we are very sensitive on watching how this visit is going to be.”

She further noted that “I was also very clear that never ever the EU would accept anything which comes to the proposal of a two state solution. So he knows our attitude, he knows our position.”

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results.

Varosha, the fenced off section of the Turkish occupied town of Famagusta, is often described as a ‘ghost town’. UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN. UN Security Council resolution 789 (1992) also urges that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area at present under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus be extended to include Varosha.

On October 8, 2020, the Turkish side opened part of the fenced area of Varosha, following an announcement made in Ankara on October 6. Both the UN Secretary-General and the EU expressed concern, while the UN Security Council called for the reversal of this course of action.

